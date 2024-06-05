Mr and Mrs Mahi actress Janhvi Kapoor's lavish lifestyle, expensive assets and more
With Rajkummar Rao in a romantic sports drama called Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor is back on the big screen.
The Kapoors bought a gorgeous duplex in Bandra after selling their opulent triplex residence for Rs 44 crore to actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in July 2022.
Numerous web sources claim that Janhvi Kapoor and her family paid approximately Rs 65 crore for the Pali Hill house.
In addition to their recently purchased duplex in the biggest city, the Kapoors possess an opulent four-acre property in one of Chennai's most exclusive neighborhoods.
The home features a gorgeous fountain, an outdoor swimming pool, lush green gardens, wooden furnishings, and unique artifacts that the Kapoors have gathered. It also gives panoramic views of the sea.
One of the few celebrities in Bollywood with a Maybach is Janhvi Kapoor. The price of this elegant German sedan in the Indian market is approximately Rs 1.94 crore.
The actress from Bollywood also has a BMW X5 in her garage that is estimated to be valued about Rs 95 lakh.
Janhvi Kapoor also owns a Mercedes GLE 250d, valued at around Rs 67 lakh, a Lexus LX 570, valued at Rs 2.7 crore, and a Mercedes Benz S-Class, valued at Rs 1.62 crore.
