Mrunal Thakur birthday: From TV career to international debut, know her interesting journey

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2024

Bollywood has recently welcomed a number of new and well-known television personalities, and Mrunal Thakur is the latest to jump on the bandwagon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marathi mulgi Mrunal Thakur made his television debut at a young age. In real life, Mrunal Thakur, also known by her nickname Goli, is a cheerful and enjoyable person.

Mrunal holds a B-Tech degree and studied mass media at KC College. Mrunal Thakur has always had a passion for performing, and after she finished her education, she began to receive offers for acting.

She was cast alongside Mohit Sehgal in the television series "Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan" while she was a college student. In the program, she portrayed Gauri Bhosle.

Mrunal's activities have extended beyond TV. In addition, the attractive actress has made a few appearances in Marathi movies.

With the Indo-American film "Love Sonia," directed by David Womark, producer of "Life of Pi," Mrunal Thakur made her feature film debut abroad.

She is keen to play difficult roles with variety and depth to the character,

Her journey has seen growth- be it from college to TV shows or be it from South cinema to Hollywood.

