Mrunal Thakur birthday: From TV career to international debut, know her interesting journey
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 01, 2024
Bollywood has recently welcomed a number of new and well-known television personalities, and Mrunal Thakur is the latest to jump on the bandwagon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Marathi mulgi Mrunal Thakur made his television debut at a young age. In real life, Mrunal Thakur, also known by her nickname Goli, is a cheerful and enjoyable person.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal holds a B-Tech degree and studied mass media at KC College. Mrunal Thakur has always had a passion for performing, and after she finished her education, she began to receive offers for acting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She was cast alongside Mohit Sehgal in the television series "Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan" while she was a college student. In the program, she portrayed Gauri Bhosle.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal's activities have extended beyond TV. In addition, the attractive actress has made a few appearances in Marathi movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With the Indo-American film "Love Sonia," directed by David Womark, producer of "Life of Pi," Mrunal Thakur made her feature film debut abroad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She is keen to play difficult roles with variety and depth to the character,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Her journey has seen growth- be it from college to TV shows or be it from South cinema to Hollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Taapsee Pannu birthday: Educational qualifications, net worth, controversies and more
Find Out More