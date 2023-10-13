Mukesh Ambani and his family are rooted in tradition; Top 10 pics which are proof

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and the entire family has won over the nation with how rooted they are to our culture and traditions. Here is a glimpse through pictures

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Mukesh Ambani at Badrinath

Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta paid a visit to the Badrinath Temple

Mukesh Ambani's generosity

The tycoon made a donation of Rs five crores for the temple

Mukesh and Nita Ambani are religious

Here, we can see the couple doing aarti of their Ganpati. They celebrate all festivals

Rooted grandparents

The two make sure that their grandkids know Indian values and traditions

Nita Ambani doting mom

We can see her removing Nazar from her daughter Isha and son-in-law during wedding

Couple seek blessings

Mukesh and Nita Ambani always seek blessings from gurus and seers before starting something new

Progressive mindset

Mukesh and Nita Ambani encourage their bahus like their own daughters

Traditional touch

We can see Nita Ambani doing the traditional lighting of lamp and Ganesh Vandana before a function

Temple Visits

They have the habit of visiting temples and supporting them

Desi diva

From Panetar sarees to Paithani weaves, the lady loves Indian handlooms

Atithi Devo Bhava

We can see that they believe in doing things in desi way

