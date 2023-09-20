Sara Tendulkar wows fans with her look at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Tendulkar's recent look has gone viral. We decode the look for you.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Seek Blessings

Sara Tendulkar accompanied her parents Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar and brother Arjun for Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go Traditional

As evident for the photo, the family donned a traditional look for Ganpati darshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Look Decoded

Sara finished her look by wearing gajra, matching accessories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara's Viral Look

While mom Anjali wore a silk saree, father Sachin and brother Arjun sported kurta-pyjama sets and Sara looked pretty in a yellow outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dating Shubhman?

Sara has been making headlines for her rumored bond with Shhbhman Gill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fashion Icon?

Sara sported minimal look and jewelry for the celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take Style Cues

Don't be surprised if Sara's outfit and look goes viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ambani's Celebration

Sara's recent look, as expected, made heads turn for her traditional look at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Earns Appreciation

Sara has often been lauded for her flawless looks by fans on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jaane Jaan, Top 10 Bollywood movies based on novels to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More