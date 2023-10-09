Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and other Top 10 richest Indians right now

From Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, a look at the top 10 richest Indians.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
Mukesh Ambani is the richest person of India. He ranks twelfth on the global billionaire list. His net worth is of $88.1 billion or approximately ₹7.33 lakh crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gautam Adani is second in the list. Adani has a net worth of $63.8 billion (roughly ₹5.30 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shapoor Mistry is third in the list. His net worth is of $31.9 billion (roughly ₹2.65 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
HCL Technologies co-founder Shiv Nadar is fourth in the list. His net worth is of $27.9 billion (roughly ₹2.39 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Former chairman of Wipro Limited, Azim Premji is the fifth richest Indian billionaire, with a net worth of $23.7 billion (₹1.97 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cyrus Poonawalla founded the Serum Institute of India. His net worth is of $19.2 billion (roughly ₹1.59 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Shanghvi is the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. His net worth is of $18.9 billion (roughly ₹1.57 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Savitri Jindal is the wealthiest female in India. She is the chairperson of the Jindal Group. Her net worth is of $18.7 billion (roughly ₹1.55 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lakshmi Mittal has a net worth of $17.5 billion (roughly ₹1.45 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avenue Supermarts Limited founder Radhakishan Damani's net worth is of $17.4 billion (roughly ₹1.44 lakh crore).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!