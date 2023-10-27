Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani daughter Isha Ambani's Top 9 unheard facts

Isha Ambani conducts herself most graciously. Here are some unheard facts about Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Graduation of Isha Ambani 

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has studied at the prestigious Ivy League Institution and holds a degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Project Nourished 

Isha Ambani aims to eradicate malnutrition among kids in India. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Penchant for interior design 

Isha Ambani Piramal loves interior designing too and her exquisite taste can be seen during events and such. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha is a Patron 

Isha Ambani is a connoisseur of fine art and not only collects fine pieces but also appreciates them. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Multi-lingual 

Isha Ambani is fluent in English, Hindi and Gujarati. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avid reader 

Isha Ambani is a bookworm and she keeps sharing recommendations on her Instagram account.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha's personality type 

In an interview with Vogue, Isha revealed she is IITJ that is, Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking and Judgement. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha's dislikes

Isha Ambani hates people who waste food. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Misconceptions about Isha 

There's a misconception about Isha wearing expensive clothes every day but that's not the case. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What does Isha wear? 

The entrepreneur reveals that she only wears a cotton salwar kameez every day. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani's monthly income 

As per reports, Isha Ambani earns Rs 35 lakhs per month which excludes dividend profits/benefits. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha Ambani's net worth 

The net worth of Isha Ambani is said to be around Rs 829.5 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

