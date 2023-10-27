Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani daughter Isha Ambani's Top 9 unheard facts

Isha Ambani conducts herself most graciously. Here are some unheard facts about Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has studied at the prestigious Ivy League Institution and holds a degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani aims to eradicate malnutrition among kids in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani Piramal loves interior designing too and her exquisite taste can be seen during events and such.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani is a connoisseur of fine art and not only collects fine pieces but also appreciates them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani is fluent in English, Hindi and Gujarati.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani is a bookworm and she keeps sharing recommendations on her Instagram account.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Vogue, Isha revealed she is IITJ that is, Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking and Judgement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani hates people who waste food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's a misconception about Isha wearing expensive clothes every day but that's not the case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The entrepreneur reveals that she only wears a cotton salwar kameez every day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Isha Ambani earns Rs 35 lakhs per month which excludes dividend profits/benefits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The net worth of Isha Ambani is said to be around Rs 829.5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
