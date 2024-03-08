Mukesh Ambani to Radhika Merchant: Know their zodiac signs and personality traits
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Both Mukesh Ambani and his youngest child, Anant Ambani, are Aries by birth, having been born in April.
This sign's natives are renowned for their audacity, tenacity, and fiery personalities.
They are naturally driven to conquer obstacles and possess a leadership quality. They also have a strong sense of loyalty for their loved ones.
Scorpio is the sign that all three Ambanis were born under: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani.
Scorpios are renowned for their passion, insight, tenacity, and passionate personalities. Pluto rules them, and they exude an atmosphere of mystery and magnetism.
Cancer is the sign of Shloka Mehta, the Ambani family's "Badi Bahu." They are renowned for their nurturing disposition, emotional sensitivity, and keen intuition.
Sagittarians are recognized for their adventurous spirit, positive view on life, and insatiable curiosity.
'Choti Bahu' Radhika Merchant of the Ambanis was born on December 18, 1994, under the sign of Sagittarius.
