Mukesh Ambani to Savitri Jindal: Top 10 richest personalities all over India
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
The richest person in India is Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Mukesh Ambani.
Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Shantilal Adani is well-known for being the chairman and founder of the Adani Group.
The HCL group is owned by Shiv Nadar. Mr. Nadar received the Padma Bhushan too.
A politician and businesswoman from India, Savitri Jindal is the emeritus head of the O.P. Jindal Group.
One of the main beneficiaries of the growing sales and profits is Cyrus Poonawalla, a well-known figure in Indian vaccine production.
Dilip Shanghvi is a well-known Indian business magnate who is credited with creating Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.
Acknowledged as a notable personality in the commodities industry, Kumar Birla takes over as head of the Aditya Birla Group.
Kushal Pal Singh, a property magnate, is the chairman emeritus of DLF, the largest listed real estate company in India.
The biggest steel producer in the world, is now led by Lakshmi Mittal as chairman and CEO.
Renowned Indian investor and entrepreneur Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani founded Avenue Supermarts Limited, which operates over 200 DMart outlets in India.
