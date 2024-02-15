Mukesh Ambani to Savitri Jindal: Top 10 richest personalities all over India

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024

The richest person in India is Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Mukesh Ambani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Shantilal Adani is well-known for being the chairman and founder of the Adani Group.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The HCL group is owned by Shiv Nadar. Mr. Nadar received the Padma Bhushan too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A politician and businesswoman from India, Savitri Jindal is the emeritus head of the O.P. Jindal Group.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the main beneficiaries of the growing sales and profits is Cyrus Poonawalla, a well-known figure in Indian vaccine production.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilip Shanghvi is a well-known Indian business magnate who is credited with creating Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Acknowledged as a notable personality in the commodities industry, Kumar Birla takes over as head of the Aditya Birla Group.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kushal Pal Singh, a property magnate, is the chairman emeritus of DLF, the largest listed real estate company in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The biggest steel producer in the world, is now led by Lakshmi Mittal as chairman and CEO.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Renowned Indian investor and entrepreneur Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani founded Avenue Supermarts Limited, which operates over 200 DMart outlets in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Japanese web series to watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More