Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia or Pakistan’s Royal Palace, check out two of the most expensive homes in the world
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
The Gulmarg area in Pakistan is quite expensive and mostly rich families live over there.
Majorly, all the big havelis and villas are situated here.
Many Pakistani stars live in this area and have huge bungalows of their own.
There seems to be a lavish mansion in the Kanal area which is very popular for its looks.
The name of this beauty is the Royal Mansion House which is super huge with many bedrooms, washrooms, gardens and fountains.
It also has a lounge area, theatre, gym, garage and a lot more to look out for.
There are luxurious residences, and then there's Antilia, the Mumbai residence of Reliance Industries Chairman and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani.
The building has 27 floors and exceptionally high ceilings. An average two-story building has the same height on each floor.
A private full-floor residential area has been designated for the top six floors of the structure.
The Ambani residence has a 50-seat private movie theater, a salon, an ice cream parlor, a mega-temple, and other guest suites.
Speed is extremely important to Mukesh Ambani. Antilia's six car-only floors, which include his Rs 5 crore Maybach, hence, make sense.
