Mukesh Ambani's Antilia's electricity bill will leave you shocked

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2024

The first electricity bill Mukesh and Nita Ambani received for their 2010 high-rise property, Antilia, went viral.

The construction of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's house took four years. It is situated in Mumbai's Billionaires Row.

With a 400,000-square-foot building, it has 27 stories.

After four years of construction work, Nita and Mukesh Ambani moved to Antilia in February of 2010. But in 2010, its bill surprised everyone in the country.

Based on its enormous size and opulent amenities, the building seems to need an octane electrical connection.

The first Antilia power bill made headlines in the media in 2010. Antilia used almost 6,37,240 units of electricity in a single month, resulting in a power bill of Rs. 70,69,488.

Sun and lotus patterns adorned the architectural wonder built for Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The building's floors are all individually designed.

In addition, the structure boasts three helipads, a swimming pool, and space for 168 cars to park.

