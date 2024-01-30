Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Radhika Merchant loves luxury lifestyle; check super expensive possessions

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024

Radhika was spotted sporting USD 672 worth of Dior canvas slip-on sandals, which had a beige tone. After translating to Indian rupees, the sandals cost Rs. 55,847.

Radhika's diamond necklace in the shape of a heart weighs approximately 15 carats and retails for about USD 500,000.

Her diamond necklace and earrings are therefore valued at a total of $1,500,000 USD, or approximately Rs. 12,47,35,500 in Indian currency.

Anant Ambani was dapper in a black outfit, while Radhika wore a powder blue chikankari suit. She accessorized her outfit with matching pearl drop earrings and a diamond choker with panel detailing encrusted with diamonds.

Radhika Merchant looked stunning wearing an incredibly expensive Sabyasachi saree and an engagement ceremonial necklace.

The Hermes Kellymorphose small bag that drew our notice costs about Rs. 2 crores.

Radhika accessorized her look with a charming little bag from the upscale Hermes brand that was purportedly constructed of 20 gold hardware in a yellow hue.

At AJSK's party, Radhika wore a pink saree and accessorized it with a tiny Kelly purse that cost Rs. 48 lakhs.

