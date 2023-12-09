Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta: Education qualifications, family history, net worth and more
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Shloka Mehta is the eldest bahu of Mumbai’s millionaire Ambani family.
Shloka Mehta married Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani and share 2 kids with him.
She was born to India’s top diamond dealer Russell Mehta, head of Rosy Blue Diamonds, and Mona Mehta.
She has 2 siblings brother Viraj Mehta and sister Diya Mehta.
She attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to Princeton University, USA, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.
She holds a degree in Anthropology and a Master of Laws.
Shloka is a businesswoman and joined her father’s company Rosy Blue Diamonds as one of the directors.
She is also a social worker and co-founded ConnectFor which provides financial and volunteering help for various NGOs.
Reportedly as of 2023, Shloka Mehta’s net worth is Rs 150 crore.
She has a swanky car collection which includes Mini Cooper, Mercedes Benz, and Bentley.
