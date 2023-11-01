Mukesh Ambani's bahus Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant turn divas in tiny dresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Ambani bahus made a stylish appearance at the grand opening of Jio World Plaza.

Radhika Merchant, who is to-be-wife of Anant Ambani, looked pretty in a tiny dress.

Radhika wore a cute black bow dress that caught everyone’s attention.

Shloka Mehta, wife of Aakash Ambani, served glam at Jio World Plaza opening.

Shloka went for a shimmery pastel embroidery outfit.

Isha Ambani wore a satin black shirt over a multi-hued embroidery and sparkling skirt.

Ambani bahus and daughters left no stone unturned in serving glam.

Ambani family aced the fashion game as they arrived all glamorous.

It was a star-studded night at the opening of Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious mall Jio World Plaza.

The Ambanis were all smiles as they posed together.

Thanks For Reading!

