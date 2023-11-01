Mukesh Ambani's bahus Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant turn divas in tiny dresses
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Ambani bahus made a stylish appearance at the grand opening of Jio World Plaza.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Merchant, who is to-be-wife of Anant Ambani, looked pretty in a tiny dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika wore a cute black bow dress that caught everyone’s attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka Mehta, wife of Aakash Ambani, served glam at Jio World Plaza opening.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shloka went for a shimmery pastel embroidery outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha Ambani wore a satin black shirt over a multi-hued embroidery and sparkling skirt.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ambani bahus and daughters left no stone unturned in serving glam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ambani family aced the fashion game as they arrived all glamorous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was a star-studded night at the opening of Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious mall Jio World Plaza.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ambanis were all smiles as they posed together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
