Mukesh Ambani's educational qualifications, net worth and lesser known facts
Source:
Dec 06, 2023
Born as Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani is the son of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani.
He has two sisters, Dipti Dattaraj Salgaocar and Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari, and a younger brother, Anil Ambani.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani tied the knot in 1985. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Isha Ambani and two sons, Anant and Akash.
The family lives in the $1 billion USD Antilia, a 27-story private apartment building.
The building comprises a private movie theater, swimming pool, fitness center, three helipads, and a 160-car garage in addition to 600 staff members for maintenance.
Like his brother Anil, Mukesh Ambani also completed his high school education at Mumbai's Hill Grange High School on Peddar Road.
For his senior secondary education, he was accepted to St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. The Institute of Chemical Technology awarded Mukesh Ambani a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.
The richest person in India is Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Mukesh Ambani. According to reports, Reliance Industries generates over Rs 8 lakh crore ($104 billion) in revenue.
