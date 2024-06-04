Mukesh and Nita Ambani love to eat THESE favourite dishes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
Health-Conscious Living: Nita and Mukesh Ambani put their health first and choose carefully what to eat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Personal Chef: They have a personal chef on staff who is an expert in preparing meals low in calories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahi Batata Puri: Nita Ambani enjoys the different flavors of Mumbai's version of dahi batata puri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gujarati Dal Delight: They frequently savor the reassuring flavors of dal prepared in the Gujarati way, which is a mainstay in their diet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love for Lentils: Their meals usually include chana, rajma, and other lentils.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cravings for Sev Puri: Mukesh Ambani has a special place in his heart for the well-known street snack sev puri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Home-Cooked Meals: To ensure they have control over their dietary intake, Ambanis generally like home-cooked meals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Favorites from South India: Both take pleasure in savoring delicacies from the region, such as idli and sambhar, and value its variety of flavors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best of Indian political thrillers on OTT to stream this Election season
Find Out More