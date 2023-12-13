Mukesh, Nita Ambani's second bahu Radhika Merchant: Education qualifications, family history and more
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Radhika Merchant, engaged to Anant Ambani, will soon join the Ambani family as the second daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.
She is a trained Indian classical dancer, Radhika serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, her family's pharmaceutical company.
Born to billionaire Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant.
Educated at prestigious schools like The Cathedral and John Connon School, École Mondiale World School, and BD Somani International School for her IB diploma.
Radhika graduated in political science from New York University in 2017, interned at consultant firms in India after returning.
Previously, she worked as a junior sales manager at Isprava, a Mumbai-based real estate company, before joining the family business.
She trained for eight years in Bharatanatyam, displaying her passion for Indian classical dance.
Radhika’s estimated net worth is between Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore, primarily sourced from Encore Healthcare.
She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with possessions including designer bags, shoes, and clothing.
Radhika and Anant, acquainted for years, are preparing to wed soon.
