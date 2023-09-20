Rekha arrives for Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in style

Rekha ensured all eyes were on her when she attended Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations wearing a silk saree and matching traditional jewelry.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Sartorial Statement

Iconic actress Rekha made a strong sartorial statement when she attended Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Grand Celebrations

The grand event saw the presence of several celebrities in addition to Rekha.

Perfect Choice

As expected, Rekha turned up for the celebrations wearing a silk saree.

Desi Avatar

The actress grabbed everyone’s attention, courtesy her quintessential traditional avatar.

Flawless Look

Rekha finished her look in the regal silk saree by opting for heavy jewelry.

Ethereal

Rekha looked gorgeous in a maroon drape.

Look Decoded

Rekha sported gajra-adorned hair, bold red lips and a tiny bindi.

Ethnic Look

Rekha's jewelery included a heavy necklace, maang tika, jhumkas and bangles.

Take Style Cues

Rekha finished her desi look by carrying a potli.

Effortlessly Graceful

Rekha isn't just lauded fer her sartorial statements, but also the perfection with which she carries every look.

Thanks For Reading!

