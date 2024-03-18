Murder Mubarak actor Pankaj Tripathi: Inside pics of his lavish home
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
One of the most talented actors in Indian cinema, Pankaj Tripathi recently had his film Murder Mubarak available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's explore his home virtually with the help of these stunning images.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2019 saw Pankaj Tripathi, who has been in the entertainment business for over 20 years, realize his goal of becoming a homeowner.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Situated on Madh Island, his stunning residence provides a captivating and unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In contrast to the homes of other Bollywood stars, Pankaj Tripathi's is basic and minimalistic, with a large front door and lush landscaping that gives it a feeling of rural charm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bollywood actor named his house Roop Katha and chose to give it an all-white facade.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The interiors include plenty of flora, antiques, and wooden furniture made by Mysorean artisans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The focal point is also the well-equipped and roomy kitchen, which has beautiful huge windows that let in plenty of natural light.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films on Netflix which will disappear in March 2024
Find Out More