Murder Mubarak actor Pankaj Tripathi: Inside pics of his lavish home

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

One of the most talented actors in Indian cinema, Pankaj Tripathi recently had his film Murder Mubarak available on Netflix.

Let's explore his home virtually with the help of these stunning images.

2019 saw Pankaj Tripathi, who has been in the entertainment business for over 20 years, realize his goal of becoming a homeowner.

Situated on Madh Island, his stunning residence provides a captivating and unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea.

In contrast to the homes of other Bollywood stars, Pankaj Tripathi's is basic and minimalistic, with a large front door and lush landscaping that gives it a feeling of rural charm.

The Bollywood actor named his house Roop Katha and chose to give it an all-white facade.

The interiors include plenty of flora, antiques, and wooden furniture made by Mysorean artisans.

The focal point is also the well-equipped and roomy kitchen, which has beautiful huge windows that let in plenty of natural light.

