Must follow Korean skincare routine before going to bed

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

If you have had make up on, remove it properly by giving it proper time with a cotton ball.

Then wash your face and double cleanse it to get rid of all the dirt.

Now its time to exfoliate your skin with a scrub.

Make sure you apply toner on your face so that it can close the pores that got opened after the scrub.

Now a facial serum will be of great help as it will make your skin soft and give essential vitamins.

Apply a nighttime eyecare cream under your eyes and near the wrinkles.

SPF application is the most important and should be used at night as well.

If you have time, you can also put up a mask for 20 minutes after scrubbing your face.

