Must follow Korean skincare routine before going to bed
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2024
If you have had make up on, remove it properly by giving it proper time with a cotton ball.

Bollywoodlife.com
Then wash your face and double cleanse it to get rid of all the dirt.

Bollywoodlife.com
Now its time to exfoliate your skin with a scrub.

Bollywoodlife.com
Make sure you apply toner on your face so that it can close the pores that got opened after the scrub.

Bollywoodlife.com
Now a facial serum will be of great help as it will make your skin soft and give essential vitamins.

Bollywoodlife.com
Apply a nighttime eyecare cream under your eyes and near the wrinkles.

Bollywoodlife.com
SPF application is the most important and should be used at night as well.

Bollywoodlife.com
If you have time, you can also put up a mask for 20 minutes after scrubbing your face.

Bollywoodlife.com
