Navratri 2023: Alia Bhatt inspired festive fits for your wardrobe

Ladies, let Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani beauty Alia Bhatt help you style this Navratri season...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Rani pink

Alia urf Rani can never be wrong with her sarees.

A lehenga

This one by Alia Bhatt is extremely popular amongst girls.

Yellow and pink 

A floral lehenga, an embroidered one would be amazing during Navratri.

Another saree

Alia and sarees are fabulous. This silk aqua green saree is so pretty.

Some charity

This one is from Eda-e-mamma, a children's clothing brand. Children specially made this one for Alia. 

Multi-colour 

Embrace the patakha that you are. 

Dual colour 

A gradient saree is also apt for the occasion. 

Pure Yellow

This one looks gorgeous, no?

Some maroon

Darker shades and warmer tones will trend more, so do include those colours.

 Easy going 

A very light outfit for the Garba night would never tire you out.

Anarkali kahan chali?

Another breezy-looking anarkali, which will steal the show when you twirl.

Some fresh colours 

Adding some pastel tones would do no harm, would it? 

