Navratri 2023: Alia Bhatt inspired festive fits for your wardrobe

Ladies, let Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani beauty Alia Bhatt help you style this Navratri season...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Alia urf Rani can never be wrong with her sarees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one by Alia Bhatt is extremely popular amongst girls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A floral lehenga, an embroidered one would be amazing during Navratri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia and sarees are fabulous. This silk aqua green saree is so pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one is from Eda-e-mamma, a children's clothing brand. Children specially made this one for Alia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Embrace the patakha that you are.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gradient saree is also apt for the occasion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This one looks gorgeous, no?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Darker shades and warmer tones will trend more, so do include those colours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A very light outfit for the Garba night would never tire you out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another breezy-looking anarkali, which will steal the show when you twirl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adding some pastel tones would do no harm, would it?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!