Navratri 2023: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and other Top 10 divas’ festive lehenga looks

This Navratri take your fashion inspiration from the most stylish Bollywood divas themselves.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023

Navratri girl

Kiara Advani is the OG Navratri queen, all thanks to Satya Prem Ki Katha.

A stunning blue velvet lehenga

Kiara Advani looks beautiful in this outfit.

Rose Gold

Kiara Advani stuns in this rose gold lehenga.

Golden glow

Alia Bhatt looks ethereal, and it’s truly a steal-worthy outfit.

Electric blue

Alia Bhatt is beautiful in every way.

Pink power

Ananya Pandey's outfit is perfect for teenage girls.

Royalty

Deepika Padukone exudes royalty in this green dress.

Perfectly traditional

Janhvi Kapoor's lehenga is a must-have this Navratri.

Easy breezy

This colourful lehenga by Janhvi Kapoor is an eye-catcher.

Punjabi tadka

If you want to add a punjabi tadka this Navratri, Shehnaaz Gill is your inspiration.

Flower power

Katrina Kaif's red floral lehenga is everything.

Gorgeous

Kriti Sanon is a show stealer in this beautiful outfit.

