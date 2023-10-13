Navratri 2023: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and other Top 10 divas’ festive lehenga looks

This Navratri take your fashion inspiration from the most stylish Bollywood divas themselves.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 13, 2023
Kiara Advani is the OG Navratri queen, all thanks to Satya Prem Ki Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani looks beautiful in this outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani stuns in this rose gold lehenga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt looks ethereal, and it’s truly a steal-worthy outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt is beautiful in every way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Pandey's outfit is perfect for teenage girls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone exudes royalty in this green dress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's lehenga is a must-have this Navratri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This colourful lehenga by Janhvi Kapoor is an eye-catcher.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to add a punjabi tadka this Navratri, Shehnaaz Gill is your inspiration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif's red floral lehenga is everything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon is a show stealer in this beautiful outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
