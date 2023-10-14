Navratri 2023 sari looks: Fashion inspo ft Top 10 Bollywood actresses

Navratri 2023 is here and it is time to take some fashion cues from top divas.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Ravishing Deepika Padukone

The leggy lass has the best collection of sarees.

Gorgeous Kangana Ranaut

The Tejas diva knows how to stand out from the crowd with her fashion choices.

Beautiful Alia Bhatt

She donned many sarees while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. This one is our favourite.

Daring Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha recently rocked a pink saree with a strappy blouse and short hair. The look is just fab.

Traditional Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's saree look from Animal has gone viral and everyone is loving it.

Pretty Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's pink saree is simply perfect to rock Navratri 2023.

Stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan

The pink and yellow combination suits Kareena Kapoor Khan really well.

Diva Kiara Advani

Want to be hatke this Navratri? Go for a shimmer saree like that of Kiara Advani.

Enchanting Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sequence saree is elegant and nice.

Bold Ananya Panday

A hot red saree with a risqué blouse make for a bold choice for Navratri 2023, are you game?

Striking Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan is also a saree lover and has dished out many pretty looks.

Queen Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia bow blouse style is pretty and unique.

Thanks For Reading!

