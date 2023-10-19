Navratri 2023: Top 10 sari looks of Top Bengali actresses for Durga Puja celebrations

Navratri 2023: As Durga Puja 2023 starts from tomorrow, here is a look at top 10 saree looks of Bengali actresses

Urmimala Banerjee

Oct 19, 2023

Monami Ghosh

A simple cotton sari in vibrant colour is a must for Durga Puja

Paoli Dam

Nothing beats the elegance of a white silk with prints

Ritabhari Chakraborty

Take some cue from her retro look as you go pandal hopping

Debchandrima Singha Roy

This lightweight silk in pink is perfect even for hot weather

Nusrat Jahan

Nothing beats the glam of a Benarasi in the evening

Debchandrima Singha Roy

The red and white saree is a must for every Bong lady

Jaya Ahsan

You can look chic in pastels like Jaya Ahsan

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy has aced the look for Navami night in her pink Benarasi

Sohini Sarkar

This rich purple sari is a timeless classic

Azmeri Haque Badhon

A stunning Jamdani saree is the prized possession of every Bengali woman

Rituparna Sengupta

The actress wears a saree in the beautiful hues of green and pink

Thanks For Reading!

