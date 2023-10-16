Navratri and Durga Puja 2023 festive fits inspired by Bollywood's Bengali actresses

Looking for fashion inspiration this festive season? We have you sorted.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023

The colour of the season

Red and maroon are the colours of the season. A gorgeous lehenga like that of Kajol fits well.

Shine and shimmer

Love to be all glittering during festivals? This sequence saree is perfect for you.

Simple and nice

Sushmita Sen's lehriya saree is simple, beautiful and elegant.

Go pretty in pink

Sushmita Sen's pink floral saree is perfect for every occasion.

Time for kaftans

Bipasha Basu is catching on the kaftan trend quite beautifully. You should too!

The perfect gharara

Gharara sets are also quite in trend these days.

Traditional is always loved

Rani Mukerji in traditional silk saree with heavy jewellery screams royalty.

Traditional yet modern

Rani Mukerji's netted floral saree is fab. Team it up with a red lipstick and you are good to go.

Floral and beautiful

Konkona Sen Sharma is radiating in this white saree with pink and yellow flowers

Go fusion

Why stick to sarees? Take a fusion route this festival season like Konkona Sen Sharma.

Stand out in crowd

A heavily embroidered top and skirt like that of Mouni Roy will make you stand out from the crowd.

Be vision in white

White is always a favourite. A beautiful white saree will make you look elegant just like Mouni Roy.

