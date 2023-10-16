Navratri and Durga Puja 2023 festive fits inspired by Bollywood's Bengali actresses

Looking for fashion inspiration this festive season? We have you sorted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 16, 2023
Red and maroon are the colours of the season. A gorgeous lehenga like that of Kajol fits well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love to be all glittering during festivals? This sequence saree is perfect for you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen's lehriya saree is simple, beautiful and elegant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen's pink floral saree is perfect for every occasion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu is catching on the kaftan trend quite beautifully. You should too!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gharara sets are also quite in trend these days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji in traditional silk saree with heavy jewellery screams royalty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji's netted floral saree is fab. Team it up with a red lipstick and you are good to go.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Konkona Sen Sharma is radiating in this white saree with pink and yellow flowersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Why stick to sarees? Take a fusion route this festival season like Konkona Sen Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A heavily embroidered top and skirt like that of Mouni Roy will make you stand out from the crowd.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
White is always a favourite. A beautiful white saree will make you look elegant just like Mouni Roy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
