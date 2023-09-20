Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ace ‘desi girl’ look, the Navya Naveli Nanda way

Navya Naveli Nanda, Agstya Nanda were among the several celebrities who attended Mukesh Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Brother-Sister Duo

Navya Naveli Nanda was accompanied by her brother Agstya Nanda for Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Making Heads Turn

While Agstya looked dapper in an off-white kurta-pajama set, Navya looked gorgeous in a pink saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ethnic avatar

Navya’s love for ethnic outfits is quite evident in her Instagram handle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Embrace minimalism

Navya rocks the minimalist style in this impressive pink drape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple Yet Impactful

Navya aced the look by opting for minimal accessories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Decked up

Navya’s colorful drape was adorned with mirror work and intricate embroidery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sparkle & Shine

Navya paired her saree with a matching blouse with embroidery all over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Impressive

Navya’s red drape featured orange polka dot detailing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Balanced Look

Navya wore red and white earrings to finish the look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Planned?

Navya’s rumored boyfriend Sidhant was also seen at the event.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian romantic comedy films on OTT that will win your heart

 

 Find Out More