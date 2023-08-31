Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and other stars who like healthy morning drinks

Morning drinks that are beneficial for body and skin are extremely important.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Jawan actor’s go-to breakfast drink is made of coconut water and milk with cardamom powder and cinnamon added to it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prefers a glass of warm lemon water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her morning drink is made of lettuce, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, omega meal mix, and coconut water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kicks off the day with a mix of Turmeric, ginger, and apple cider vinegar combined with water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her favourite beverage is CCF tea, which can cure all digestive issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her morning routine includes a turmeric latte, a jar of lemon water, and alkaline water to reduce acidity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her preferred drink includes turmeric, honey added to lukewarm water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Begins her day with warm water, honey, and lemon juice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prefers apple cider vinegar with lukewarm water to enhance skin and detoxify the body.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starts her day with a detox drink – a mix of lemon juice, lukewarm water and honey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!