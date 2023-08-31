Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and other stars who like healthy morning drinks

Morning drinks that are beneficial for body and skin are extremely important.

Aparna Parihar

Aug 31, 2023

Nayanthara

Jawan actor’s go-to breakfast drink is made of coconut water and milk with cardamom powder and cinnamon added to it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

Prefers a glass of warm lemon water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Her morning drink is made of lettuce, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, omega meal mix, and coconut water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Kicks off the day with a mix of Turmeric, ginger, and apple cider vinegar combined with water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Her favourite beverage is CCF tea, which can cure all digestive issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

Her morning routine includes a turmeric latte, a jar of lemon water, and alkaline water to reduce acidity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Her preferred drink includes turmeric, honey added to lukewarm water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Begins her day with warm water, honey, and lemon juice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Prefers apple cider vinegar with lukewarm water to enhance skin and detoxify the body.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Starts her day with a detox drink – a mix of lemon juice, lukewarm water and honey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

