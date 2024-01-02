New Korean skincare trends to live by in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Opt for a double cleansing routine and ditch your old cleansers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hydrate your skin with the essence of serums to glow naturally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apply DIY face masks once a week with ingredients like aloe vera, honey and turmeric.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use skincare beauty tools like Gua Sha and others to get a good face structure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Try different facial massages and exercises to relax your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don't forget the lip care routine as it is as important as your skincare regime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunscreens should be used all day and every day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using sheet masks on your skin will nourish your face and rejuvenate your skin naturally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Box office 2024: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to together take in Rs 2000 crore
Find Out More