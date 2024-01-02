New Korean skincare trends to live by in 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024

Opt for a double cleansing routine and ditch your old cleansers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hydrate your skin with the essence of serums to glow naturally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply DIY face masks once a week with ingredients like aloe vera, honey and turmeric.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use skincare beauty tools like Gua Sha and others to get a good face structure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try different facial massages and exercises to relax your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't forget the lip care routine as it is as important as your skincare regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunscreens should be used all day and every day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using sheet masks on your skin will nourish your face and rejuvenate your skin naturally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Box office 2024: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn to together take in Rs 2000 crore

 

 Find Out More