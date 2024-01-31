Newly engaged Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s home spells luxury
Source:
Jan 31, 2024
Actress Amy Jackson was the woman Ed Westwick, better known as Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl, proposed to lately.
According to accounts, Ed proposed to Amy on Peak Walk, the snow-covered suspension bridge, in Gstaad, Switzerland, on a romantic ski trip.
After dating for a few years, Amy and Ed got engaged, and for the last nine months, they have been working nonstop to renovate their beautiful estate in the English countryside .
Last year, Jackson had shared on Instagram that the actress and Westwick had bought their dream house in April, but it needed a significant renovation.
“We found the most idyllic country house, surrounded by greenery and FRESH air to breathe (no hard feelings London!)", she stated.
"The lil old lady who lived there before had called it home for the last 35 years and you can feel the love as soon as you enter the door. That being said… it needed a revamp - a BIG REVAMP”, she mentioned.
Ed Westwick recently talked about how the "biggest project" of his life was realizing the dream home he and Amy Jackson had always wanted.
Since then, Amy and Ed have released a ton of images and videos of their home.
