Nimrat Kaur’s TOP 10 ethnic looks that you can’t miss

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2025

Nimrat's blue shimmery saree is all about elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Floral pastel saree is perfect to create a dreamy look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Orange lehenga adds charm to Nimrat's look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beige saree comes with a modern twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrat looks graceful in pastel saree featuring floral embroidery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simple dark blue saree exudes traditional appeal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blue chiffon saree is perfect example of charm and grace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

White saree with vibrant prints looks beautiful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrat’s brown saree looks pretty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrat exudes elegance in this green desi outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood star who started their career with TV show

 

 Find Out More