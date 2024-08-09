Nita Ambani and her connection with 'red colour and Pooja rituals'

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2024

Nita Ambani has always had a great fashion sense. People like what she wears.



She is super religious when it comes to her Pooja-paath.



Most of the time, while worshipping god she is seen in red Indian clothes.



Be it a suit or a saree, it's generally red in colour.



Now the main question is why is red so important to her.



The reason for this is that in Hindu customs red is considered very lucky and auspicious.



Generally it is said that goddess Laxmi is pleased by the red colour.



Therefore, Nita Ambani is often seen in red while doing Pooja.



