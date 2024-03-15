Nita Ambani and her secret diet, fitness routine to stay in shape at 60
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
People are still motivated by Nita Ambani's fitness journey. She lost eighteen kilograms despite her hectic schedule without engaging in a rigorous exercise regimen.
A story claims that Nita Ambani helped her son Anant Ambani lose weight by adhering to a basic diet and exercise regimen.
Increasing the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables in her meals was the most important change.
Nita Ambani drastically altered her lifestyle when she began her weight loss regimen.
She also consumes detox water daily to cleanse her skin and avoid skin problems.
Nita Ambani makes sure she never misses her meals, which are arranged at regular times during the day. Her diet reportedly consists largely of leafy greens and soups.
Nita Ambani reportedly drank two glasses of beetroot juice every day because of its purifying qualities.
Nita Ambani, a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer, incorporates yoga and classical dance into her exercise regimen to maintain her health and improve her mental and physical well-being.
By eating a rigorous vegetarian diet and abstaining from junk food and alcohol, Nita Ambani leads a healthy lifestyle.
