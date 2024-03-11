Nita Ambani and Shah Jahan’s jewellery connection worth more than 200 crores
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
At the 'Miss World 2024' ceremony, Nita Ambani arrived in style, but what really took our breath away was the unusual Mughal emperor's jewelry that she wore as a 'bajuband'.
She recently turned attention with her jewels. People were shocked when they got to know the reality of the jewellery piece.
Every time she leaves the house for a family gathering or event, we have witnessed her wearing an extravagant outfit over the years.
Rich diamonds, gold, and emerald jewels abound in Nita Ambani's jewelry collection, which she enjoys mixing and matching with her clothes.
Nita Ambani dazzled on March 9, 2024, during the Miss World contest in Mumbai, India, while wearing a handloom saree.
For her charitable efforts, she was also granted the "Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award."
But everyone was focused on her bajuband, in reality, a Kalgi of Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor.
An Instagram post made this claim and disclosed the price of the pricey item, which is more than Rs. 200 crores.
