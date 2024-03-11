Nita Ambani and Shah Jahan’s jewellery connection worth more than 200 crores

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

At the 'Miss World 2024' ceremony, Nita Ambani arrived in style, but what really took our breath away was the unusual Mughal emperor's jewelry that she wore as a 'bajuband'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She recently turned attention with her jewels. People were shocked when they got to know the reality of the jewellery piece.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Every time she leaves the house for a family gathering or event, we have witnessed her wearing an extravagant outfit over the years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rich diamonds, gold, and emerald jewels abound in Nita Ambani's jewelry collection, which she enjoys mixing and matching with her clothes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nita Ambani dazzled on March 9, 2024, during the Miss World contest in Mumbai, India, while wearing a handloom saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For her charitable efforts, she was also granted the "Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But everyone was focused on her bajuband, in reality, a Kalgi of Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

An Instagram post made this claim and disclosed the price of the pricey item, which is more than Rs. 200 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aashram 4: Know about the Release date, Platform, Twists and more

 

 Find Out More