Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and other ladies of the Ambani family giving fashion goals
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 03, 2024
Nita Ambani frequently chooses sarees with elaborate embroidery that showcases traditional Indian workmanship.
She is renowned for adding beautiful jewels as saree accessories, which elevates her appearance's overall elegance.
Rich fabrics and intricate embellishments are a common characteristic of Nita Ambani's lehenga selections, which make a dramatic fashion statement.
Lehengas by Shloka Mehta typically combine traditional and modern styles and come in a range of vivid hues.
Her taste in lehengas is evident in the subtle yet opulent touches she chooses for them.
Isha Ambani is renowned for her chic sense of style, frequently choosing couture and premium labels.
She regularly combines modern and traditional elements to create distinctive styles.
Radhika Merchant has a modern, stylish sense of style that frequently incorporates the newest trends and luxury labels.
