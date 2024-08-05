Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Which jewels of these ladies are popular among fans?
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 05, 2024
The largest businessman in India, Mukesh Ambani's family mainly depend on gemstones.
Emerald gemstones are worn by Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and other family members.
In gemology, panna gemstones are regarded as extremely rare. Emerald gemstones are thought to bring pleasure and prosperity to families.
Wearing an emerald gemstone is symbolic of the planet Mercury's might. Similar to what Isha has, wearing this diamond promotes professional and financial advancement.
Emerald is known for its beauty, third only to diamond and sapphire. Wearing this diamond enhances the wearer's appearance, and Radhika undoubtedly looks stunning.
Wearing a Panna gemstone is appropriate on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, after worshiping Lord Ganesha, one should wear this particular gemstone after retiring from regular duties.
Emerald can be worn by inhabitants of Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, and Aquarius signs. These people's financial situation is strengthened by donning the emerald.
It can be worn as a necklace around the neck or finger and as a silver or gold ring.
