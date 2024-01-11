Nita Ambani keeps a strict tab on Mukesh Ambani for THIS reason
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Mukesh Ambani was not born in India. He was born in Aden, present day Yemen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although he is the country’s richest man, he spent his early life living in a 2 room apartment in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Ambani is a dropout. He dropped out of Stanford University in 1980.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani, his wife has to keep an eye on him because he tends to eat street food like sev puri chaats a lot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of his favourite places to eat is a south Indian outlet, Cafe Mysore in King’s Circle.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani took quite a long time to say yes to their marriage proposal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His best friend, Anand Jain is now his business associate. Manoj Modi, who is also his close friend and used to be a classmate is now his right hand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prior to the split between Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, both the brothers lived together with their families like a one big joint family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Hollywood movies and web series with a touch of ‘Indian Tadka’ on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Find Out More