How Nita Ambani lost 18 kgs after having kids is truly inspiring, know her fitness secret

Nita Ambani's diet and fitness regime is easy to follow.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

The gorgeous Nita Ambani

Philanthropist and Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is an inspiration to many.

Fit and Fab

Even at the age of 59, she is among the fittest celebrities ever known.

Weight gain post pregnancy

Reportedly, after the birth of Akash, Isha and Anant, Nita Ambani weighed almost 90 kilos.

The weight loss journey

In an interview with TOI, Nita Ambani once revealed how she lost 18 kgs.

The motivation

She stated that her biggest motivation was her son Anant. When he started his weight loss journey, she joined him.

The workout regime

Reportedly, Nita Ambani strictly does workout for almost 40 minutes every day.

Forms of workout

She would either do yoga, swimming or exercise.

Love for dance

Nita Ambani also loves to dance and at times incorporates dance workout sessions.

The diet - Breakfast

Nita Ambani follows her diet religiously. She has an egg-white omelette for breakfast. She also ensure to keep her meals low on carbs.

The diet - lunch

For lunch, Nita Ambani reportedly has soup and green vegetables.

The diet - Snacks

Only high-protein food items are added to her snacks.

The Diet - Dinner

The dinner of Nita Ambani includes soups, vegetables and sprouts.

Truly inspiring

Nita Ambani's fitness journey is truly inspiring.

