How Nita Ambani lost 18 kgs after having kids is truly inspiring, know her fitness secret

Nita Ambani's diet and fitness regime is easy to follow.
Philanthropist and Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is an inspiration to many.
Even at the age of 59, she is among the fittest celebrities ever known.
Reportedly, after the birth of Akash, Isha and Anant, Nita Ambani weighed almost 90 kilos.
In an interview with TOI, Nita Ambani once revealed how she lost 18 kgs.
She stated that her biggest motivation was her son Anant. When he started his weight loss journey, she joined him.
Reportedly, Nita Ambani strictly does workout for almost 40 minutes every day.
She would either do yoga, swimming or exercise.
Nita Ambani also loves to dance and at times incorporates dance workout sessions.
Nita Ambani follows her diet religiously. She has an egg-white omelette for breakfast. She also ensure to keep her meals low on carbs.
For lunch, Nita Ambani reportedly has soup and green vegetables.
Only high-protein food items are added to her snacks.
The dinner of Nita Ambani includes soups, vegetables and sprouts.
Nita Ambani's fitness journey is truly inspiring.
