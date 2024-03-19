Nita Ambani to Narayana Murthy: Top 6 expensive gifts given by billionaires
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Everything about billionaires is extraordinary, including their way of life and their possessions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some high-end gifts that billionaires have given to their children and grandkids are listed here, from Narayana Murthy to Nita and Mukesh Ambani.
The co-founder and chairman emeritus of Infosys, Narayana Murthy, gave his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah 15 lakh Infosys shares, valued at an incredible INR 240 crores.
A stunning and expensive Mouawad L'Incomparable necklace, estimated to be valued INR 451 crores, was given to Shloka Mehta as a wedding present.
Reportedly, back in 2015, Adar Poonawalla had his Mercedes-Benz S-Class converted into an opulent Batmobile as a surprise for his son.
Reportedly, Krishna and Aadiya Ambani received personalized closets as a gift from their pleased grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani.
The Piramals gave Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal a lavish Mumbai home named Gulita as a wedding present. The rumored INR 450 crores Gulita is located near Antilia.
For his only child and heir Roshni, Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman of HCL, purchased a home in 2014 for INR 115 crores!
