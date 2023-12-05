Nita Ambani’s educational qualifications and most expensive hobbies that no one knows about
Nita Ambani was born in Mumbai and has completed her graduation in Commerce field.
She has done her bachelors from Narsee Monjee College.
Nita Ambani has always been interested in learning Bharatanatyam and hence, she grew up to become a professional dancer.
She has some unique hobbies apart from listening to music, reading and watching films.
In an interview, Nita Ambani disclosed that she drinks tea from Noritake, the oldest crockery company in Japan.
The feature that makes it unique is its 1.5 million rupee gold border. A cup in this case costs three lakh rupees.
Nita Ambani is another fan of stylish handbags. Nita Ambani's collection features pieces from big brands.
Shoes are something Nita Ambani adores as well. The brands of shoes and sandals that Mrs. Ambani owns costs a lot.
Every one of these brands begins with millions of rupees and she doesn’t like to repeat them.
