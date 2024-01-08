Nita Ambani's jewellery collection is to die for

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024

At the lavish wedding celebration for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Nita Ambani donned a necklace made of flawless diamonds.

At the reception for her daughter Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani looked lovely and immaculate.

On December 12, 2018, at Antilia, Isha Ambani's mother Nita dressed simply like a queen.

When Nita Ambani makes a public appearance, she never fails to draw attention.

Nita Ambani also possesses a one-of-a-kind necklace made of kundan diamonds and pearl drips.

In addition to her traditional attire, Nita Ambani occasionally dazzles us with her exquisite party ensembles.

With her poise and grace, Nita Ambani may easily outshine any Bollywood diva in terms of style statements. The wealthiest business tycoon's wife possesses some unusual diamond jewelry.

Nita Ambani also sports unusual sunlight earrings and a stunning diamond necklace set with eye-catching pear-shaped diamonds.

Nita wore an orange silk saree and accessorized it with stunning diamond jewellery for Radhika Merchant's Arangetram event.

