Nita Ambani's jewellery collection is to die for
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
At the lavish wedding celebration for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Nita Ambani donned a necklace made of flawless diamonds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At the reception for her daughter Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal, Nita Ambani looked lovely and immaculate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On December 12, 2018, at Antilia, Isha Ambani's mother Nita dressed simply like a queen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Nita Ambani makes a public appearance, she never fails to draw attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani also possesses a one-of-a-kind necklace made of kundan diamonds and pearl drips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In addition to her traditional attire, Nita Ambani occasionally dazzles us with her exquisite party ensembles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With her poise and grace, Nita Ambani may easily outshine any Bollywood diva in terms of style statements. The wealthiest business tycoon's wife possesses some unusual diamond jewelry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani also sports unusual sunlight earrings and a stunning diamond necklace set with eye-catching pear-shaped diamonds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita wore an orange silk saree and accessorized it with stunning diamond jewellery for Radhika Merchant's Arangetram event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films that will make you look at life with a fresh perspective on Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos and other OTT
Find Out More