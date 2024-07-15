Nita Ambani's necklace took more than 1000 hours to make, check out the collection of jewels she has
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 15, 2024
See Nita Ambani's most famous jewelry collection, where each piece captures the spirit of elegance and grandeur while telling a tale of splendor and magnificence.
She wore a necklace that was a work of art, meticulously handmade over a thousand hours using only her own unique diamond collection.
Ambani herself selected the beautiful 100-carat yellow diamond that served as the centerpiece of this exquisite design.
There are rumors that the exquisite neckpiece costs anything from Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore.
The Mughal Era bajuband is estimated to be worth more than Rs 200 crore.
Stunning 52.58-carat diamond ring was Nita Ambani's addition to her Rs 500 crore emerald-diamond neckpiece during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Jamnagar pre-wedding festivities.
She wore a diamond necklace to her daughter's wedding, making it one of her most famous accessories. Within the necklace is a magnificent 12-carat heart-shaped diamond encircled by lesser diamonds.
Often handed down through the centuries, Nita Ambani's collection features intricate polki and kundan sets, among other traditional Indian jewelry.
