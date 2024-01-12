Nita Ambani's saree cost and collection will leave your head spinning

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024

Nita Ambani, embodies elegance and grace like no other. She is frequently spotted wearing stunning, rich sarees that are breathtaking to behold.

Her ever-expanding collection of high-end, designer sarees has been the talk of the town for years.

Each saree in her line exhibits exquisite craftsmanship, dexterous detailing, and premium materials, perfectly balancing tradition and contemporary.

Nita Ambani was spotted wearing a pink saree worth rupees 40 lakh. It is the costliest saree in her collection.

Nita Ambani was seen with Joe Biden in an event where she wore a saree worth rupees one lakh forty thousand.

She also has a Gold Kanchi Pattu saree worth lakhs which she has worn in the opening function of Jio World Plaza.

She has a special affection for sarees created by Indian craftspeople, and she has been observed donning sarees from several Indian weavers.

Additionally, she has been spotted using sarees created by well-known Indian designers including Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

