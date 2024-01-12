Nita Ambani's saree cost and collection will leave your head spinning
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Nita Ambani, embodies elegance and grace like no other. She is frequently spotted wearing stunning, rich sarees that are breathtaking to behold.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her ever-expanding collection of high-end, designer sarees has been the talk of the town for years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is frequently spotted wearing stunning, pricey sarees that are causing a stir in the fashion world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Each saree in her line exhibits exquisite craftsmanship, dexterous detailing, and premium materials, perfectly balancing tradition and contemporary.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani was spotted wearing a pink saree worth rupees 40 lakh. It is the costliest saree in her collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nita Ambani was seen with Joe Biden in an event where she wore a saree worth rupees one lakh forty thousand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also has a Gold Kanchi Pattu saree worth lakhs which she has worn in the opening function of Jio World Plaza.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a special affection for sarees created by Indian craftspeople, and she has been observed donning sarees from several Indian weavers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Additionally, she has been spotted using sarees created by well-known Indian designers including Sandeep Khosla, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean hair care and beauty secrets to try if you have an upcoming wedding to attend
Find Out More