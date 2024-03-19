Nora Fatehi and her secret skincare routine for a glowing skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
If you are curious to know how Nora’s skin is so naturally glowy, then here is the secret to it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to sources, Nora loves to apply green tea face masks as it helps in the reduction of dark spots.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Green tea face mask helps her with tanning as well, and also makes her skin smooth.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The usage of SPF can not be ignored, even by the celebrities. Therefore, SPF is a must.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She always makes out time to exfoliate/scrub her face on time for a clear dust free face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If we believe reports, Nora loves facial oils and you can add that to your skincare routine if you like.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As an individual, staying fit is very important. As well as eating well is really useful for your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress also uses a toner to tighten her pores and look even, according to reports.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films on OTT with Punjabi family as it's core
Find Out More