Nora Fatehi and her secret skincare routine for a glowing skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

If you are curious to know how Nora’s skin is so naturally glowy, then here is the secret to it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to sources, Nora loves to apply green tea face masks as it helps in the reduction of dark spots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Green tea face mask helps her with tanning as well, and also makes her skin smooth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The usage of SPF can not be ignored, even by the celebrities. Therefore, SPF is a must.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She always makes out time to exfoliate/scrub her face on time for a clear dust free face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If we believe reports, Nora loves facial oils and you can add that to your skincare routine if you like.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As an individual, staying fit is very important. As well as eating well is really useful for your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress also uses a toner to tighten her pores and look even, according to reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 films on OTT with Punjabi family as it's core

 

 Find Out More