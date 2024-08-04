Number 1 Korean haircare routine for long hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 04, 2024
For stronger hair, try to use luke warm water which neither too cold nor too hot.
Using a mild shampoo that does not have many chemicals is good.
Going out of the shower without conditioner? Not a good idea.
Apply hair mask once a week for maintaing the strongness of the hair.
Avoid combing when your hair are wet.
Applying serums that suit your hair is a brilliant way to grow your hair.
If possible, use a soft and light weighted comb.
Applying hair thickening masks are the best for taking care of your haircare routine.
Thanks For Reading!
