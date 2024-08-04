Number 1 Korean haircare routine for long hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2024

For stronger hair, try to use luke warm water which neither too cold nor too hot.

Using a mild shampoo that does not have many chemicals is good.

Going out of the shower without conditioner? Not a good idea.

Apply hair mask once a week for maintaing the strongness of the hair.

Avoid combing when your hair are wet.

Applying serums that suit your hair is a brilliant way to grow your hair.

If possible, use a soft and light weighted comb.

Applying hair thickening masks are the best for taking care of your haircare routine.

