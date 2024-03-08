Opt for Korean hair care tips by experts to make your hair stronger and naturally beautiful
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2024
Use mild shampoos and conditioners for your scalp.
To promote blood flow, massage your scalp on a regular basis.
Use cold water to rinse your hair in order to seal the cuticles.
Avoid using hot water to wash your hair.
Minimize the use of heat styling and wear heat-resistant clothing.
Choose for a well-balanced diet high in vitamins and minerals.
A wide-toothed comb can be used to detangle damp hair.
Select satin or silk pillows to reduce friction.
As natural remedies, try ginseng or green tea rinses.
