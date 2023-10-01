Ritesh Agarwal's popular moments with PM Modi, Rishi Sunak and others

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal is the youngest shark on the panel of season 3 of popular show Shark Tank India. Take a look at his viral photos with PM Modi and Rishi Sunak and other known personalities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal took to X to confirm his participation in the panel of Shark Tank India Season 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ritesh Agarwal is the youngest shark on the panel which includes Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ritesh Agarwal had met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to his wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ritesh Agarwal met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a special reception held in the garden of 10 Downing Street to celebrate the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ritesh Agarwal was among the many prominent business leaders, celebrities, and influential figures whom Rishi Sunak met.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a post on X with this photo, Ritesh wrote, “OYO is committed to UP & we look forward to making significant progress in the state with our investments & future plans.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ritesh Agarwal also met President Droupadi Murmu to invite her to his wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ritesh Agarwal enjoys a candid moment with Andre Agassi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That's an unforgettable moment of Ritesh Agarwal with Mohammed bin Salman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!