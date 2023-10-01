Ritesh Agarwal's popular moments with PM Modi, Rishi Sunak and others

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal is the youngest shark on the panel of season 3 of popular show Shark Tank India. Take a look at his viral photos with PM Modi and Rishi Sunak and other known personalities.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Confirmed

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal took to X to confirm his participation in the panel of Shark Tank India Season 3.

Youngest Shark

Ritesh Agarwal is the youngest shark on the panel which includes Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal.

Wedding Invite

Ritesh Agarwal had met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to his wedding.

No Mean Feat

Ritesh Agarwal met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a special reception held in the garden of 10 Downing Street to celebrate the India Global Forum’s UK-India Week.

Influential Guests

Ritesh Agarwal was among the many prominent business leaders, celebrities, and influential figures whom Rishi Sunak met.

Memorable Moment

In a post on X with this photo, Ritesh wrote, “OYO is committed to UP & we look forward to making significant progress in the state with our investments & future plans.”

Wedding Invitation

Ritesh Agarwal also met President Droupadi Murmu to invite her to his wedding.

Candid Moment

Ritesh Agarwal enjoys a candid moment with Andre Agassi.

Unforgettable Moment

That's an unforgettable moment of Ritesh Agarwal with Mohammed bin Salman.

