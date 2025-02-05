Top 10 Saba Qamar inspired ethnic dresses you'd need in your wardrobe

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2025

Saba Qamar is a celebrated star in Lollywood and has been entertaining audiences with her flawless performances. Let’s take a look at her stylish ethnic wears that you need in your wardrobe

Saba looks stunning in this plain orange suit with embroidered border paired with matching net dupatta.

Saba steals the show with her shimmery suit set paired with matching high heels.

Saba looks ‘WOW’ in this plain white shimmer saree paired with sleeveless blouse and accessories.

Saba Qamar looks beautiful in this simple yet beautiful sea green lehenga set paired with floral print net dupatta.

Saba Qamar makes heads turn in this black heavy embroidered lehenga paired with matching blouse and plain net dupatta.

The word glam suits Saba’s intricate embroidered silver lehenga set paired with complementing accessories and a bun.

Saba looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this white suit set paired with thick embroidered border and matching net dupatta.

Saba looks royal in this mustard yellow embroidered lehenga paired with stylish full sleeves matching blouse and accessories.

Saba looks beautiful in this gorgeous shimmery short kurta paired with stylish palazzo.

Saba looks gorgeous in this simple yet trendy white suit set paired with high heels.

