Pakistani actress Hania Amir follows THESE steps for healthy and glowing skin
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 12, 2024
Hania Amir is one of the most popular actresses from Pakistan. The actress is known for her gorgeous looks.
What does she do to keep her skin healthy, nourished and glowing? Let's find out in this web story.
Hania Amir loves eating fruits. They are very healthy and full of antioxidants. So it is a must that you eat fruits daily for healthy, nourishing skin.
One thing that Hania swears by is about keeping her face clean at all times. We live in a polluted world, it is necessary to keep your face free from dirt and sweat.
Toner is a must to keep the skin tone even. It also helps in closing the open pores.
A moisturizer is a must-have at all times. Hania keeps her skin nourished by using moisturizer.
One of the essentials includes the intake of water. One must have an ample amount of water for such a baby-soft skin.
She also has a piece of advice about visiting dermat. One needs to consult a doctor for skin-related issues.
Hania Amir also suggests never sleeping with make-up on.
Hania's gorgeous looks have made everyone fall in love with her.
The actress recently saw Munawar Faruqui commenting on Hania's post.
