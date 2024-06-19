Panchayat 3 star casts education qualifications will leave you stunned
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 19, 2024
People have been waiting for Panchayat 3 for a long time.
It's finally available on Amazon Prime with a huge starcast.
Let's see some of the starcast's educational qualifications.
Jitendra Kumar has passed out of IIT Kharagpur.
Neena Gupta, the popular actress has done her Master's in Arts in Sanskrit from DU.
Raghubir Yadav has been a part of NSD.
Sunita Rajwar is also a graduate of NSD.
Sanvikaa aka Rinki has a background of engineering.
