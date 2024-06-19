Panchayat 3 star casts education qualifications will leave you stunned

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2024

People have been waiting for Panchayat 3 for a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's finally available on Amazon Prime with a huge starcast.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let's see some of the starcast's educational qualifications.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jitendra Kumar has passed out of IIT Kharagpur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neena Gupta, the popular actress has done her Master's in Arts in Sanskrit from DU.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghubir Yadav has been a part of NSD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunita Rajwar is also a graduate of NSD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanvikaa aka Rinki has a background of engineering.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kurangu Pedal and 9 other Tamil-Telugu heart-warming movies on Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More