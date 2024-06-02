Panchayat 3 star Jitendra Kumar's Top 5 most expensive possessions

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2024

Amazon Prime Video is back with a new season of Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav.

Jitendra Kumar, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus who gained fame through TVF's YouTube videos and appeared in series like Pitchers and Kota Factory.

Jitendra Kumar has an impressive net worth, a beautiful home in Mumbai, and a collection of expensive cars.

He resides in a stylish apartment in Mumbai, with a simple yet tasteful design and vibrant decor.

His car collection includes a Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, a Mercedes Benz E-Class, a Toyota Fortuner, and a Mini Countryman.

For the third season of Panchayat, he earned around Rs 5.6 lakhs, with a fee of Rs 70,000 per episode.

Jitendra Kumar earns significantly from brand endorsements and sponsored posts on social media as well.

