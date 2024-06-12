Panchayat 3: Workplace lessons to learn from the web series
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2024
Watchers love the show "Panchayat" so much that Season 3 is currently out on OTT.
Everyone can get knowledge from the residents of Phulera village in "Panchayat," whether it's Jitendra Kumar's Abhishek Tripathi or Raghubir Yadav's Pradhaan-pati.
Abhishek Tripathi puts up a lot of effort in his profession and is always willing to learn new skills and do what is appropriate for him.
One can learn the value of having a personal understanding of people from the way Pradhan-ji and his wife Manju Devi handle people's problems in Phulera.
Abhishek Tripathi handles everything, including readjusting to country life, dealing with problems at work, and getting ready for post-work higher education.
Instead of giving up, he adjusts to village life, meets obstacles head-on, and makes an effort to enjoy the journey.
The secret to success in the office is developing interpersonal relationships and having a high emotional quotient.
In "Panchayat," Pradhan-pati Brij Bhushan Dubey, his two council members, Prahlad Pandey and Vikas Shukla, and Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi are shown as having a lovely and solid friendship.
Thanks For Reading!
