Panchayat 3: Workplace lessons to learn from the web series

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2024

Watchers love the show "Panchayat" so much that Season 3 is currently out on OTT.

Everyone can get knowledge from the residents of Phulera village in "Panchayat," whether it's Jitendra Kumar's Abhishek Tripathi or Raghubir Yadav's Pradhaan-pati.

Abhishek Tripathi puts up a lot of effort in his profession and is always willing to learn new skills and do what is appropriate for him.

One can learn the value of having a personal understanding of people from the way Pradhan-ji and his wife Manju Devi handle people's problems in Phulera.

Abhishek Tripathi handles everything, including readjusting to country life, dealing with problems at work, and getting ready for post-work higher education.

Instead of giving up, he adjusts to village life, meets obstacles head-on, and makes an effort to enjoy the journey.

The secret to success in the office is developing interpersonal relationships and having a high emotional quotient.

In "Panchayat," Pradhan-pati Brij Bhushan Dubey, his two council members, Prahlad Pandey and Vikas Shukla, and Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi are shown as having a lovely and solid friendship.

